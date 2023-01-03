Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been in critical condition after being given CPR and taken from the field in an ambulance during a National Football League game against Cincinnati.

The 24-year-old briefly got to his feet after making a tackle on the Bengals' Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter but then fell on his back on Monday.

The game was halted as medical staff quickly attended to him while players from both teams took a knee.

The NFL later announced the game had been postponed.

As Hamlin was taken to the hospital, players from both teams went to their locker rooms, some with tears in their eyes.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available."