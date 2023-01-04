POLITICS
Norway reactivates fund to protect Brazil's Amazon forest
Oslo announces revival of Amazon Fund in the wake of President Lula da Silva's return to power and his vows to halt deforestation in the tropical rainforest.
Under Bolsonaro, average annual deforestation increased by 75 percent compared to the previous decade. / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 4, 2023

Norway, a major donor to the Amazon Fund, has said the initiative for backing forest protection had been reactivated now that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was back in office and vowing to halt deforestation.

"Brazil's new President has signalled a clear ambition to stop deforestation by 2030," Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment Espen Barth Eide said in a statement on Monday announcing revival of the fund, which is aimed at fighting removal of vegetation in the Amazon.

"He has reinstated strategies to make this happen, and appointed ministers with substantial knowledge and expertise in the area," Barth Eide said.

The fund still holds about $620 million.

It has been frozen since August 2019, when former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro abolished its governing board and action plans.

In 2008 in an earlier term as president, Lula set up the fund to receive international contributions to Brazil's efforts to stop deforestation. It receives payments only after deforestation is reduced; the funds are then spent on more such initiatives.

Norway initially donated $1.2 billion, with Germany also contributing.

READ MORE: Saving the Amazon rainforest: What new Brazil President Lula needs to do

READ MORE:Wildfires in Brazil's Amazon hit nearly 15-year high

Great opportunity to contribute

Among his first decisions after taking office for a new presidential term on Sunday, Lula signed a decree reinstating the governing board of the Amazon Fund, with broad representation from civil society and other stakeholders.

He also signed decrees re-establishing Brazil's strategies to reduce Amazon deforestation, the rate of which surged to a 15-year high under Bolsonaro.

Furthermore, Lula revoked policies that had diluted environmental protection, including a measure that encouraged mining on protected indigenous lands.

Re-establishment of the fund "is globally significant," Barth Eide said.

"The Amazon Fund gives the international community a great opportunity to contribute."

Britain is considering joining the fund, its Environment Minister Therese Coffey told the Reuters news agency in Brasilia on Monday.

Under Bolsonaro, average annual deforestation increased by 75 percent compared to the previous decade.

The former army captain was a climate crisis skeptic and has been heavily criticised over policies seen as encouraging deforestation.

READ MORE: Brazil breaks Amazon deforestation record for October

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
