Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalised after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering.

The actor posted a selfie from his hospital bed in Nevada on Tuesday, showing him looking bruised with oxygen tubes in his nose.

"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote on Instagram. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Renner's publicist and local officials said on Monday that he was in critical but stable condition after his accident on New Year's Day. He "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident, his publicist said.

Renner has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.