Frances Tiafoe has battled past Briton Dan Evans 3-6 7-5 6-3 to put the United States into the semi-finals of the inaugural United Cup mixed team tournament as Poland and Greece also advanced.

The three countries who won their "city finals" to progress were joined in the last four by Italy, the runners-up with the best record in the $15 million event, which replaced the short-lived ATP Cup to open the 2023 season.

The US will play Poland for a place in the final while Greece meet Italy.

Tiafoe gave the Americans an unassailable 3-1 lead with his third straight victory of the season after Jessica Pegula downed Harriet Dart 6-2 6-0 in 57 minutes.

Madison Keys had earlier put the US ahead after rallying past Katie Swan 2-6 6-3 6-4.

The in-form Cameron Norrie had put Britain level at 1-1 with a 6-4 5-7 6-4 win over world number nine Taylor Fritz, who later teamed up with Pegula to beat Dart and Evans.

"It's a big deal," Tiafoe said. "We want to go deep... win this event so it was one of the stepping stones towards that. Today was a big one."

Thrilling finish