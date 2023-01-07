A newly discovered comet could be visible to the naked eye as it shoots past Earth and the Sun in the coming weeks after travelling from the icy reaches of our Solar System.

The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF) after the Zwicky Transient Facility, which first spotted it passing Jupiter in March last year, will be observable from the Earth for the first time in 50,000 years, astronomers have said.

It will come closest to the Sun on January 12 and pass nearest to Earth on February 1, when it will be easy to spot with a good pair of binoculars and likely even with the naked eye.

The comet "will be brightest when it is closest to the Earth", said Thomas Prince, a physics professor at the California Institute of Technology who works at the Zwicky Transient Facility.

The comet has spent most of its life "at least 2,500 times more distant than the Earth is from the Sun", Prince said, adding that the comet's next visit to the inner Solar System was expected in another 50,000 years.

However, Nicolas Biver, an astrophysicist at the Paris Observatory, said there was a possibility that after this visit the comet will be "permanently ejected from the Solar System".

'Rare visitor'

Biver said the comet was believed to have come from the Oort Cloud, a theorised vast sphere surrounding the Solar System that is home to mysterious icy objects.