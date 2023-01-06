Iraq has welcomed football teams from across the region for the Gulf Cup, ending nearly three decades of repeated bans on international matches in the country.

The tournament in the southern city of Basra brings together eight teams, with Friday's opening match seeing the host nation take on Oman.

More than 10,000 foreign fans had arrived by the afternoon in the city, located a short distance from Iraq's borders with Kuwait and Iran, an official from Basra's provincial government said.

Flags of the participating countries fluttered in the breeze at Basra's corniche, which runs along the Shatt Al Arab river, and the scent of shisha wafted from coffee shops.

Omar Badr, a 22-year-old from Kuwait, was enthused by the local hospitality. He said some restaurants have offered fans free meals "and people invite us to their homes".

Teams from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen have all arrived in town.

'The cup is back'

It is the first time Iraq hosts the regional competition since 1979, the same year Saddam Hussein seized power in Baghdad.