POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Tennis: Belarusian Sabalenka advances to Adelaide women's final
She will meet either teenage qualifier Linda Noskova or top-seeded Ons Jabeur in Sunday's final.
Tennis: Belarusian Sabalenka advances to Adelaide women's final
Sabalenka (R) hasn't dropped a set this tournament. / AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 7, 2023

Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the Adelaide International women's singles final with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu.

The world's fifth-ranked player had five double-faults but finished the match with her sixth ace on Saturday.

“I'm happy with the level I played,” Sabalenka said. She hasn't dropped a set this tournament.

“She’s playing a little bit different style, so I’m super happy that I was able to win this match,” she added, referring to her rival Begu.

Sabalenka won more than 80 percent of her points on her first serve and controlled the match from the baseline.

She will meet either teenage qualifier Linda Noskova or top-seeded Ons Jabeur in the final on Sunday. They play their match later on Saturday.

READ MORE:US, Poland to face off in inaugural United Cup semis; Greece to play Italy

RECOMMENDED

Men's tournament

Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play Daniil Medvedev in a night men's semifinal.

The winner of that match will face Sebastian Korda, who advanced to the final after Yoshihito Nishioka retired hurt midway through their semifinal.

Korda broke Nishioka’s serve in the opening game of the second set and the Japanese left-hander called a medical timeout for treatment on an apparent leg injury. 

Nishioka returned to play a few more points before retiring mid-game, with Korda leading 7-6 (5), 1-0.

READ MORE: Djokovic arrives in Australia for Open nearly a year after deportation

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions