The death of 18-year-old rising MMA star Victoria "The Prodigy" Lee, announced at the weekend, has prompted an outpouring of tributes from people associated with the sport.

Asia-based ONE MMA Championship chief Chatri Sityodtong said he was "heartbroken" by Lee's passing and that he would remember her "for the beautiful and precious soul that she was".

"I first met Victoria when she was 11 years old. I watched her blossom over the years as a martial artist and a human being," Sityodtong wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Indian-Canadian mixed martial arts star Gurdarshan Mangat tweeted: "She was destined for greatness. I just pray she knew that before she left us. That she truly was a light."

Lee came from a family of champion MMA fighters - her older sister Angela is the ONE Championship atomweight world title holder while her brother Christian holds the ONE lightweight title.

Lee died on Boxing Day but was only announced late Saturday by her sister Angela on Instagram.

"We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realise," Angela wrote.