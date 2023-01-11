Steven Spielberg claimed top honours including best drama at the Golden Globes for his film The Fabelmans, as Hollywood's A-list stars flocked to the first major awards show of 2023.

The other top film award, best comedy or musical, went on Tuesday to "The Banshees of Inisherin" - a tragicomedy about a shattered friendship on a remote Irish island that ended the night with the most movie prizes.

The Fabelmans covers the troubled marriage of Spielberg's parents, anti-Semitic bullying, and the director's early efforts making zero-budget movies with his teenage friends.

"Everybody sees me as a success story... but nobody really knows who we are until we're courageous enough to tell everyone who we are," he told the audience at the Beverly Hilton.

Spielberg said films like E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind had used elements from his real life, but he had "never had the courage to hit this story head on" until now.

Despite faring poorly at the box office, the film saw off last year's two biggest commercial hits - James Cameron's sci-fi film Avatar: The Way of Water, and mega-sequel Top Gun: Maverick - to win the night's final prize.

Banshees also earned a win for Colin Farrell for best comedy actor, boosting his Oscar hopes, and for writer-director Martin McDonagh with the best screenplay.

A-listers attend

The Globes, which kick off the annual film prize-giving season, have not had their usual glitz for the past two years, due to the pandemic and revelations about their organisers' lack of diversity and allegations of ethical lapses.

In particular, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the awards, was criticised for not having a single Black member, although it has recently expanded its ranks.

All eyes were on which A-listers would show up Tuesday, as NBC - which scrapped its broadcast of the show last year - brought back the 80th Golden Globe Awards on a one-off basis.

As it turned out, many heavy hitters were in attendance, including Spielberg, Rihanna and Brad Pitt, though some skipped questions from journalists on the red carpet - which was in fact grey.

Austin Butler, stepping into Elvis Presley's blue suede shoes for the rock-and-roll biopic "Elvis," won best actor in a drama.

"You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much," Butler said to the legendary late singer in an emotional speech in which he also praised Presley's family for their support.

Eddie Murphy accepted a career achievement award at the Beverly Hills gala, while Angela Bassett won best supporting actress for Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

No shows

But Cate Blanchett, who won best drama actress for Tar, in which she plays a ruthless conductor navigating the cutthroat world of classical music, did not attend the gala.