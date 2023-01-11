Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has joined Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season, the Premier League club announced.

Chelsea tweeted on Wednesday "the artist has arrived", welcoming the Portugal international, who had also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old will bolster the attacking options for manager Graham Potter, whose squad is currently hard-hit by injuries and languishing in 10th spot in the table.

"Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world and I hope to help the team reach their objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge," Felix said in a club statement.

Felix joined Atletico from Benfica in 2019 for 126 million euros ($135 million), making him one of the biggest transfers of all time, and has scored 34 goals in 131 appearances for the club.