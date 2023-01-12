The United Nations has confirmed that the past eight years were the hottest since records began, even with the cooling influence of a drawn-out La Nina weather pattern.

Last year, as the world faced a cascade of unprecedented natural disasters made more likely and deadly by climate change, the average global temperature was about 1.15°C above pre-industrial levels, the World Meteorological Organization said on Thursday.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA released similar 2022 global temperature figures on Thursday and Bill Nelson, head of the US space agency, described them as "alarming."

The hottest year on record was 2016, followed by 2019 and 2020, the WMO found.

Last year marked the eighth consecutive year that annual global temperatures were at least one degree over the pre-industrial levels seen between 1850 and 1900.

The Paris Agreement, agreed upon by nearly all the world's nations in 2015, called for capping global warming at 1.5C, which scientists say would limit climate impacts to manageable levels.

But the WMO warned Thursday that "the likelihood of – temporarily – breaching the 1.5C limit... is increasing with time."

Record temperatures