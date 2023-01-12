Australia's men's team has withdrawn from their one-day international (ODI) series against Afghanistan in March following further restrictions on women's and girls' rights imposed by the Taliban, Cricket Australia (CA) has said.

Thursday's announcement came in response to Afghanistan's Taliban-led government last month imposing a ban on women from attending universities.

Girls have been banned from high school since March. They have also been excluded from parks and gyms.

"This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," CA said in a statement.

Australia and Afghanistan were scheduled to play three ODIs in the United Arab Emirates, but CA scrapped the series after "extensive consultation" with stakeholders, including the Australian government.

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country.

"We thank the Australian government for its support on this matter."

