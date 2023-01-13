A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the southern US has killed at least six people in Alabama state and one in Georgia, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma city.

Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press on Thursday he could confirm six fatalities were scattered across multiple homes in the Old Kingston community.

Baggett said mobile homes and conventional homes were both damaged.

"It seems to have been a couple of different houses where people were at home," Baggett said.

He said at least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders.

Autauga County, Alabama, is 66 kilometres northeast of Selma city.

Officials estimate that 40 to 50 homes were damaged or destroyed by storms that cut a strip across the county, Baggett said.

"Search and rescue is really more what's going on right now," Baggett said.

33 separate tornado reports

In Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement, brick buildings collapsed, cars were on their side, and traffic poles were strewn about in the downtown area.

Plumes of thick, black smoke rose over the city from a fire burning. It was not immediately known whether the storm caused the blaze.

Selma Mayor James Perkins said that no fatalities have been reported at this time, but first responders are continuing to assess the damage.