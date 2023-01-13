The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has listed Türkiye's Birgi village among the "Best Tourism Villages of 2022" for its over 5,000 years of history and its classical Seljuk and Ottoman houses.

Birgi is Türkiye's third village on the Best Tourism Villages list, following the inclusions of Sakarya province's Tarakli and Nevsehir's Mustafapasa in 2021.

The UNWTO recognises rural destinations that promote tourism in order to provide new opportunities for jobs and income while preserving and promoting community-based values and products.

The initiative also recognises villages for their commitment to innovation and sustainability in all aspects – economic, social and environmental.

