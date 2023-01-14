Rafael Nadal has cast doubt on whether the new generation of players led by fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz could ever match the feats of himself, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Nadal on Saturday praised the 'next-gen' as "super-good" but said he wasn't sure they could dominate in the way he, Djokovic and Federer have.

"Carlos has one Grand Slam, the others have zero yet. If we start talking about achieving 22 Grand Slams, 21, 20, I mean, it's a big deal," he said.

"That can happen, yes. Why not? But at the same time, it never happened in the past. Will not be easy that happen two generations in a row," he added.

The 'Big Three' have dominated the sport over the past 15 years, compiling an incredible 63 Grand Slams between them so far.

With Federer now retired and Nadal and Djokovic aged 36 and 35 respectively, the focus is turning to who can take their place.

Not an easy task

Alcaraz, 19, is leading the charge after becoming the youngest world number one since the creation of the ATP rankings in 1973 by winning his first Grand Slam tournament at the US Open last September.