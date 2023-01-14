Brazil's former justice minister Anderson Torres, who was in charge of public security in Brasilia during the invasion of government buildings a week ago by pro-Bolsonaro mobs, was arrested in Brasilia on suspicion of "omission" and "connivance".

Torres was arrested after returning to Brazil on Saturday.

He had been on vacation in Florida, the same US state his ex-boss, former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro, had travelled to after losing last year's election.

The ex-minister said on Thursday that evidence produced by police was taken out of context when his home was raided this week.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Torres' arrest on Tuesday.

Thousands of so-called "bolsonaristas" invaded the seats of government in the capital on Sunday, breaking windows and furniture, destroying priceless works of art, and leaving graffiti messages calling for a military coup.

Brazilian police found a draft decree in the home of Torres on Thursday which they said appeared to be a proposal to interfere in the result of the October election that Bolsonaro lost to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Upon learning of Moraes' detention order, Torres said on Tuesday that he would interrupt his holiday and return to Brazil to hand himself in.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino had given Torres until Monday to return, after which he said he would have started extradition procedures.

READ MORE:Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for Brasilia rampage