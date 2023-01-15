CULTURE
Bulgarians revel in ancient winter fest to bring good health, banish evil
Villagers in western Bulgaria don large masks depicting mythical creatures in an age-old Orthodox New Year event known as 'Surva' that mixes Christian and pagan rituals.
The two-day festival is a mixture of Christian and pagan rituals held in the village of Kosharevo. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
January 15, 2023

Revellers dressed in red, some wearing huge masks and belts strung with large copper bells, dance around a fire on the main square of a Bulgarian village to bring in good health and crops as well as drive away evil spirits for the New Year.

The festival, held every January in the village of Kosharevo, is known as "Surva" and is a mixture of Christian and pagan rituals that can be traced back to Thracian times.

Some of the dancers, known as Survakars, or kukers (mummers), wear hand-made wooden masks decorated with feathers, which can be up to two metres high.

The loud clanging of the bells on their belts is believed to ward off evil and diseases.

During the two-day festival, which started on January 13, the village, 50 km west of the capital Sofia, is brimming with life as extended families gather to greet the Survakars and offer them traditional dishes.

Georgi Ivanov, 29, has been participating in the celebrations since he was five years old. Determined to pass the tradition on, he makes masks and outfits not only for himself but for his young children too.

"There is nothing more exciting than Surva. Nothing, neither birthdays, nor Christmas, nor the New Year. Surva is our time, the time when we become better," Ivanov said.

"One-two weeks before it, I feel as if I am transforming into someone else, as if some other energy flows in my veins. The whole village starts to shine," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
