POLITICS
2 MIN READ
History as Chinese man wins for first time at Australian Open
Shang beat Germany's Oscar Otte in nearly three hours extraordinary match in Australia.
History as Chinese man wins for first time at Australian Open
China's Shang Juncheng hits a return against Germany's Oscar Otte / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 16, 2023

Teenager Shang Juncheng has created a slice of history by becoming the first male Chinese player to win an Australian Open main draw singles match.

The 17-year-old, a qualifier, battled past Germany's Oscar Otte on Monday by 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5 in nearly three hours of intense tennis to progress.

After saving two break points in the opening set, he did not face another as he sealed the win on his third match point.

His reward is a tough second-round encounter with either American 16th seed Frances Tiafoe or another German, Daniel Altmaier.

In addition to the significance of the result for China, Shang also achieved several personal milestones - aside from notching his first major win, he also earned his first tour-level win in four tries.

RECOMMENDED

Australia open

Shang, the youngest player in the men's draw, is leading a historic charge in Melbourne with three male Chinese players competing at any Grand Slam main draw since the Open era began in 1968.

He is joined by fellow Chinese Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing.

There are seven Chinese women in the singles draw, led by the veteran Zhang Shuai, who is ranked 22 in the world.

The retired Li Na remains China's best-ever player after she won the French Open in 2011 and Australian Open three years later.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing