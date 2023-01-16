Teenager Shang Juncheng has created a slice of history by becoming the first male Chinese player to win an Australian Open main draw singles match.

The 17-year-old, a qualifier, battled past Germany's Oscar Otte on Monday by 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5 in nearly three hours of intense tennis to progress.

After saving two break points in the opening set, he did not face another as he sealed the win on his third match point.

His reward is a tough second-round encounter with either American 16th seed Frances Tiafoe or another German, Daniel Altmaier.

In addition to the significance of the result for China, Shang also achieved several personal milestones - aside from notching his first major win, he also earned his first tour-level win in four tries.