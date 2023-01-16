Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, who came to represent Italy's vibrant rebirth after World War Two, has died aged 95.

"La Lollo," as she is affectionately known in Italy, died in a Rome clinic, her former lawyer Giulia Citani said on Monday.

After a humble upbringing, Lollobrigida played opposite Hollywood stars such as Humphrey Bogart, Rock Hudson, Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis and Frank Sinatra, becoming one of the most recognisable cinema icons of the 1950s and 60s.

Bringing much-needed glamour and pizzazz to the post-war period, she stirred hearts whether as an onscreen gipsy, queen or single mother.

Bogart, who she starred opposite in her breakthrough movie "Beat the Devil" in 1953, said Lollobrigida made "Marilyn Monroe look like Shirley Temple."

She is best known for Luigi Comencini's 1953 classic "Bread, Love and Dreams", and Jean Delannoy's 1956 "The Hunchback of Notre Dame".

Lollobrigida became a photographer and sculptor after stepping away from the movie world.

Last September, she failed in a bid to win a seat in the Italian parliament for a leftist political party at national elections.

