On a day of bans on Russian flags and weather-induced disruption, two of the sport's biggest names belatedly brought the focus back on tennis in Melbourne.

A heavy title favourite, the 35-year-old Novak Djokovic was back on Tuesday after his deportation last year because of his stance on Covid-19 vaccines.

If the Serb was worried about how he might be received by the Melbourne Park crowd, he needn't have been — the nine-time Australian Open champion walked out to loud cheers.

Against the backdrop of chants of "Nole", Djokovic sent Spain's 75th-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena packing at Rod Laver Arena, 6-3, 6-4, 6-0, to surge into round two.

"Thank you for giving me such a welcoming reception that I could only dream of," said Djokovic, who is chasing a record-equalling 22nd major title.

"I feel really happy that I'm back here in Australia and on the court where I have had the biggest success in my career."

Murray, Berrettini epic five-set

Prior to that, the day had belonged to another 35-year-old in Murray — and Melbourne's famously fickle weather.