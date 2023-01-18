Microsoft has cut 10,000 workers, almost 5 percent of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions.

The company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”

The Redmond, Washington-based software giant said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.

Microsoft is cutting far fewer jobs than it had added during the Covid-19 pandemic as it responded to a boom in demand for its workplace software and cloud computing services with so many people working and studying from home.

The company's workforce expanded by about 36 percent in the two fiscal years following the emergence of the pandemic, growing from 163,000 workers at the end of June 2020, to 221,000 in June 2022.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to questions about where the layoffs and office closures would be concentrated. As of June, it had 122,000 workers in the US and 99,000 elsewhere.

Cuts in tech sector