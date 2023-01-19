About two billion tonnes of carbon dioxide are being removed from the atmosphere every year, according to a report, but nearly all of it is accomplished through forests, despite growing investments in new technologies.

The independent report published on Thursday and led by the University of Oxford is the first to assess how much CO2 removal the world is already achieving — and how much more is needed.

It estimates that roughly 1,300 times more carbon dioxide removal from new technologies — and twice as much from trees and soils — are needed by 2050 to limit temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures, as set out in the Paris Agreement.

"CO2 removal is rapidly moving up agendas," said report co-author Steve Smith, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford, but he said that despite growing interest and investment, "there are major gaps in information."

CO2 removal involves capturing the greenhouse gas from the atmosphere and storing it for a long period of time either on land, in the ocean, in geological formations or in products.

To date, almost all successful CO2 removal has been achieved through measures like planting trees and better managing soils.

