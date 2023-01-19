Israel's chief rabbi has given a kosher stamp of approval to a company looking to sell steak grown from cow cells — while effectively taking the animal itself out of the equation.

Cultivated meat, grown from animal cells in a lab or manufacturing plant, has been getting a lot of attention as a way to sidestep the environmental toll of the meat industry and address concerns over animal welfare.

This method, however, has raised questions over religious regulations like kashrut in Judaism.

Jewish dietary law designates kosher meat as having come from a cow slaughtered in accordance with ritual — and requires that it be kept and consumed separately from dairy.

Chief Rabbi David Lau weighed in on the issue for the first time this week, telling the Israeli firm Aleph Farms, which last year closed a $105 million funding round co-led by Abu Dhabi's ADQ, that the cultivated thin-cut steaks it hopes to start selling this year are indeed kosher.

Aleph Farms says it collects sample cells from a living animal and then grows more in a cultivator that mimics conditions in the animal's body.

This is different from plant-based alternatives that do not have animal origins.

