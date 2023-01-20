Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has kept his unbeaten streak this year intact with another romp at the Australian Open to set up a round of 16 clash with dangerous Italian Jannik Sinner.

The 24-year-old, who has yet to drop a set, clinched his seventh straight win of 2023 on Friday by beating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena to coast into the fourth round.

"It was good mixing up today, my slice, opening up the court. I think my placement on the serve was exceptional," said Tsitsipas.

"I didn't have a lot of rallies on my serve today, which helped, and I just kept things clean. I enjoyed finding my way through today, it wasn't easy at times."

Like Tsitsipas, 63rd-ranked Griekspoor also came into the match unbeaten, on a six-match streak after collecting a maiden Tour-level title in Pune, India.

The 24-year-old was in charge in the first set, breaking twice, dominating from the baseline and the net to sweep through in just 28 minutes.

