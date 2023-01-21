Brooke Shields has revealed that she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered at the Sundance film festival.

The former supermodel did not reveal the identity of her attacker, but said she met with the man - someone she already knew - soon after she graduated college, believing it was a work meeting to discuss casting her in a new movie.

He took her back to his hotel, claiming he would call her a taxi from his room. He instead disappeared to the bathroom before returning naked and assaulting her, she said.

"It was like wrestling ... I was afraid I could get choked out or something," Shields recalled in the documentary that premiered on Friday.

"I didn't fight that much. I didn't. I just absolutely froze. I thought that my one 'no' should have been enough. And I just thought 'stay alive and get out."

After the incident, Shields recalled phoning her friend and security head Gavin de Becker, who told her: "That's rape."

She replied "I'm not willing to believe that," and has not spoken of the incident publicly until now.

