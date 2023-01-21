Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka marched into the last 16 of the Australian Open in straight sets to tee up a showdown with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

The Belarusian swept past 32nd-ranked Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-3 in Margaret Court Arena on Saturday to burgeon her growing status as a favourite for the first Grand Slam of the year.

Sabalenka needed just 74 minutes to beat her former doubles partner - the pair won five titles together including the Australian Open in 2021 - but said it hadn't been as easy as it looked.

"It's really tough to play against her, especially. She's a great player, unbelievable fighter," said the powerful Sabalenka, who is yet to win a major.

"I knew it's going to be tough. I'm super happy that I was able to stay focused from beginning to the end to win this match because she's an amazing player."

Bencic, of Switzerland, was just as assured in her 6-2, 7-5 victory over Italy's Camila Giorgi on Rod Laver Arena.

