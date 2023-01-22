James Cameron's “Avatar: The Way of Water” has led ticket sales in movie theatres for the sixth straight weekend, making it the first film to have such a sustained reign atop the box office since 2009's “Avatar."

The Walt Disney Co.’s “The Way of Water” added $19.7 million in US and Canadian theatres over the weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Its global total has now surpassed $2 billion, putting it sixth all-time and just ahead of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Domestically, “The Way of Water” is up to $598 million.

A year ago, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” also topped the box office for six weekends, but did it over the course of seven weeks.

You have to go back to Cameron's original “Avatar” to find a movie that stayed No. 1 for such a long span. ("Avatar" ultimately topped out at seven weeks.)

Before that, the only film in the past 25 years to manage the feat was another Cameron film; “Titanic” (1997) went undefeated for 15 weeks.

Box-office domination