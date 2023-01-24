Jordan's King Abdullah has held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the latter's surprise visit to Amman — his first since taking power at the helm of Israel's most right-wing and religiously conservative government in history.

Jordan's official statement on Tuesday said that the rare meeting between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship, dealt primarily with the status of the Al Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

The sacred Al Aqsa Mosque compound — the third-holiest site in Islam — sits on a sprawling plateau also home to the iconic golden Dome of the Rock.

Jordan's royal court said the king urged Israel to respect the status quo at the sacred compound, which allows Jews to visit during certain hours and bars them from praying openly there.

The government also said King Abdullah II pushed Israel to “stop its acts of violence” that undermine hopes for an eventual peaceful settlement to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel's new coalition has vowed to expand illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and even annex the territory, making a future independent Palestinian state unviable.

Netanyahu’s office said he discussed vaguely defined “regional issues” and security and economic co-operation with Jordan.

READ MORE: What Israel’s proposed annexation means for Jordan