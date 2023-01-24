Egyptian archaeologists has said they had discovered an 1,800-year-old "complete residential city from the Roman-era" in the heart of the southern city of Luxor.

The city, dating to the second and third centuries, is the "oldest and most important city found on the eastern bank of Luxor," Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said in an announcement on Tuesday.

Archaeologists discovered "a number of residential buildings", as well as "two pigeon towers" — a structure used to house pigeons or doves — and a "number of metal workshops," Waziri said in a statement.

Inside the workshops, researchers found a collection of pots, tools and "bronze and copper Roman coins."

It is a rare archaeological find in Egypt, where excavations —including on Luxor's west bank, where the famous Valley of the Queens and Valley of the Kings lie — are most commonly of temples and tombs.

In April 2021, authorities announced the discovery of a 3,000-year-old "lost golden city" on Luxor's west bank, with the archaeological team calling it "the largest" ancient city ever uncovered in Egypt.

