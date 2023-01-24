Pop juggernaut Justin Bieber has sold his music publishing and recording catalogue shares to the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for $200 million, the company has said, marking the industry's latest blockbuster rights deal.

Hipgnosis did not publicly disclose terms of the deal, but a source close to the matter told AFP news agency that the deal announced on Tuesday was worth around $200 million.

The staggering sums — Springsteen's catalog went to Sony for a reported half a billion dollars — are considered safe bets both for older artists getting their finances in order and investors who can count on consistent returns from time-tested music and the viability of streaming.

According to the deal, Hipgnosis has acquired Bieber's publishing copyrights to his 290-song back catalogue — all of his music released prior to December 31, 2021— including his writer's share.

It also includes his artist rights to his lucrative master recordings as well as neighbouring rights royalties — a right that sees its owner receive a payment every time a song is played publicly.

But while Hipgnosis will receive the revenues, Bieber's longtime home Universal will continue to administer the catalogue, Variety reported.

"Remarkable"

After the Canada native was discovered on YouTube as a teen, Bieber skyrocketed to global fame, selling more than 150 million records.

He has charted eight number-one records on Billboard's top albums list, and his songs have streamed on Spotify alone more than 32 billion times.