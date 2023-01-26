Egypt has unveiled dozens of new archaeological discoveries, including two ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside of the capital Cairo.

The artefacts, unearthed during a year-long excavation, were found beneath an ancient stone enclosure near the Saqqara pyramids, the excavation team said on Thursday.

One of the uncovered tombs belonged to a priest from the fifth dynasty known as Khnumdjedef, while the other belonged to an official named Meri, who held the title of “the keeper of the secrets,” the team said.

Other major findings from the excavation include statues, amulets, and a well-preserved sarcophagus.

Egypt's most renowned archaeologist and director of the excavation, Zahi Hawass, personally unveiled the new discoveries from the stone enclosure, known as Gisr al Mudir.

‘‘I put my head inside to see what was inside the sarcophagus: A beautiful mummy of a man completely covered in layers of gold,’' Hawass said.

The Saqqara site is part of a sprawling necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza Pyramids as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh.

The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in the 1970s.

