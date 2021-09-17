POLITICS
3 MIN READ
New Zealand quit Pakistan cricket tour at last minute due to security alert
The NZ team suspended all matches despite assurances from Pakistani authorities of "foolproof arrangements" to ensure security. It was the first time in 18 years the side was touring Pakistan.
New Zealand quit Pakistan cricket tour at last minute due to security alert
New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn (centre) bowls during a practice session in the Pindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on September 14, 2021. / AP
By Hakan Tok
September 17, 2021

New Zealand has abandoned their limited-overs series in Pakistan after receiving a security alert shortly before their first game.

New Zealand officials informed the PCB that they were "unilaterally suspending" all their scheduled matches in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The series was scheduled to begin on Friday in Rawalpindi.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal," the PCB said.

READ MORE:Gun battle in northern Pakistan leaves several soldiers, militants dead

New Zealand were visiting Pakistan for the first time in 18 years and were due to play three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Hours before the PCB announcement, New Zealand refused to travel to the stadium in Rawalpindi where they were due to play the first one-day international against Pakistan, citing security concerns, two Pakistani officials told Reuters before the PCB announcement.

"New Zealand's government instructed them to stay in the hotel due to security threats," one of the officials who was directly involved in the security details said.

New Zealand's cricket board said arrangements were being made for the team's departure back home.

RECOMMENDED

The PCB said Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke personally to New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern and informed her “we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.”

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams.

We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same.”

READ MORE:Several killed in Pakistan suicide blast near Afghan border

Ardern supports decision to pull out

Ardern said on Friday that she supported New Zealand Cricket's decision to pull out of its Pakistan tour as the safety of the players was paramount.

"When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team," Ardern said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn’t gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that’s been made. Player safety has to be paramount.”

READ MORE:How Taliban's sweep in Afghanistan changed Pakistan's security priorities

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life