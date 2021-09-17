Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said.

The blaze, one of dozens to erupt across several western states in a fire season that got off to an early start, forced the closing earlier this week of Sequoia National Park and left a dense layer of smoke in the area early on Friday.

Air quality was poor in the small town of Three Rivers, which is near a park entrance and about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to the town's website.

The so-called KNP Complex fire, formed by the merger of two other wildfires, had grown to more than 3,640 hectares (9,000 acres) by late on Thursday, according to the federal Inciweb fire information system.

It was burning about a mile (1.6 km) from the park's Giant Forest, home to the largest tree on earth by volume, dubbed General Sherman, before 115 employees evacuated the park earlier this week, the park service said.

"Crews are preparing the Giant Forest before the fire reaches that area, by removing fuel and applying structure wrap on some of the iconic monarch sequoias that characterize the most famous area of Sequoia National Park," the park service said in a statement early on Friday.

The aluminum wrapping can withstand intensive heat for short periods.

Federal officials said they have used the material for several years throughout the US West to protect sensitive structures from flames.