It felt like déjà vu Friday afternoon when New Zealand dropped a bombshell by deciding to abort its cricket tour of Pakistan even before the first ball was bowled.

In the summer of 2002, New Zealand abruptly flew out of Pakistan after a bomb blast left several dead near the hotel where the visiting team was staying in Karachi.

It took the Black Caps more than 18 years to return to Pakistan. However, this time there was no untoward incident but an undisclosed security threat, which was enough for them to cancel the tour.

It was a shockingly sad end to a tour that had raised so much hope in this cricket-mad but cricket-starved nation.

The sad part is that Pakistan’s players and tens of millions of fans were eagerly looking forward to a rare series against New Zealand, currently a top-flight team, on home soil.

More worryingly, New Zealand’s unilateral decision to cancel the series just hours before the start of the opening game in Rawalpindi has dealt a lethal blow to a Pakistani campaign that is aimed at bringing back international cricket to the country.

“It’s really disappointing,” Zaheer Abbas, the former Pakistan Test captain, told TRT World.

“(New Zealand’s) sudden withdrawal came as a huge surprise for all of us. We don’t know the exact nature of the threat but it’s a blow for Pakistan cricket,” added Zaheer, a former President of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The game can be saved

There are now genuine fears that New Zealand’s controversial call might result in a domino effect and could leave Pakistan with little or no international activity at home for quite some time.

England, which has agreed to send its men’s and women’s cricket team to Pakistan in October this year, has already raised doubts about the tours stressing that it will be reassessing the security situation in Pakistan in the wake of New Zealand’s decision.

Zaheer hopes that better sense prevails. “Pakistan have always been there to help England in their time of need and I’m sure that they (England) will not leave stranded us at this crucial juncture,” he said, referring to last summer when Pakistan helped England save its cricketing summer by sending its national team there to play a series despite serious Covid-19 concerns.

Australia is to visit Pakistan for a much-awaited cricket series, its first in almost two decades, next year. But that series is also under a cloud.

This means that Pakistan cricket could find itself in more or less the same hopeless situation it was in the post 2009 years in the aftermath of a terrorist attack on the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.

Then, Pakistan was reduced to the status of a pariah in world cricket and it took several years before international cricketers began returning to Pakistan.

Things had been looking bright for Pakistan cricket before New Zealand’s decision to withdraw. In recent years, cricket teams from Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the West Indies have toured Pakistan.