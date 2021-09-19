Sunday, September 19, 2021

Italians book more jabs

Bookings for coronavirus vaccines in Italy have spiked after the government said all employees must show proof of a jab, negative test or recent recovery from Covid-19, authorities said.

"On a national level, there was a generalised increase in bookings for the first dose of between 20 and 40 percent compared to last week," coronavirus commissioner Francesco Figliuolo said in a statement.

Reservations for the first dose of the vaccine were up 35 percent on the same time a week earlier, he added, without giving the actual figure.

Almost 41 million people in Italy have so far been fully vaccinated, government data shows – close to 76 percent of the population over the age of 12.

But authorities remain concerned about the hold-outs ahead of the winter flu season, and this week extended the so-called "Green Pass" to all public and private workplaces.

Meanwhile, Italy reported 26 coronavirus-related deaths against 51 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,838 from 4,578.

Turkey administers over 105M vaccine jabs to date

Turkey has administered over 105 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures.

Some 52.6 million people have gotten their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 42 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Separately, the ministry reported 26,398 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 213 more people lost their fight against the disease in the last 24 hours.

Spanish students wrong-foot virus police

Twenty-five thousand students join an outdoor drinks party marking the start of term at a Madrid university without following safety precautions, police say, admitting they were caught off-guard.

It was reportedly the biggest such get-together in the country since the start of the pandemic when large public gatherings were halted to stop the spread of the virus.

Social media showed images of vast crowds of beaming youngsters on the Complutense campus, drinking, dancing and hanging out with hardly a mask in sight.

UK records 29,612 new cases, 56 deaths

Britain has recorded 29,612 daily Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

Iran museums reopen after year-long break

Iran reopens museums in Tehran and other cities after a more than year-long closure because of Covid-19.

"Museums in Tehran and other large cities that are no longer red-coded, meaning the risk of contracting the virus was very high, reopened," said Iran's museums director Mohammad-Reza Kargar.

"Tourists and visitors are welcome to return while observing (sanitary) measures," he added.

Festival season returns to Nepal amid declining cases

Tens of thousands of devotees packed the old palace courtyard in the heart of Nepal's capital to celebrate the feast of Indra Jatra, marking the return of the festival season in the Himalayan nation after it was scaled down because of the pandemic.

The weeklong Indra Jatra precedes months of other festivals in the predominantly Hindu nation.

South Africa upset to be kept UK red list

South Africa says it is "disappointed" that the country was still on Britain's red list for travel restrictions.

"We firmly believe there is no reasonable basis for keeping South Africa on the red list and I am very disappointed," Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor says.

"We have a smaller number of infections than the UK, similar variant dominating, advanced genomic surveillance, and transparency on science and policy. So why this discrimination? @BorisJohnson," virologist Tulio de Oliveria asked the UK prime minister on Twitter.

India reports 30,773 cases

India reported 30,773 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the federal health ministry has said, taking its Covid-19 tally to 33.4 million cases.

The death toll rose by 309 to 444,838, data from the ministry showed.

The country has administered 804.3 million vaccine doses.

Virus lockdown end in sight for Australia's second-largest city

Australia's second-largest city will exit its coronavirus lockdown in late October if vaccine targets are met under an official roadmap released on Sunday.

About five million people in Melbourne have been under stay-at-home orders since August 5, the sixth lockdown they have endured so far during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials in Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, announced those orders would be lifted when 70 percent of over-16s are fully vaccinated. They projected that target would be reached around October 26.