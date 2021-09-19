POLITICS
Ducati's Bagnaia holds off title-chasing Quartararo to win at San Marino
Francesco Bagnaia survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the San Marino Grand Prix and claim a second straight MotoGP victory.
Francesco Bagnaia celebrates after winnign the San Marino MotoGP Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco-Simoncelli on September 19, 2021 in Misano Adriatico, Italy. / AFP
By Saim Kurubas
September 19, 2021

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia has won his home San Marino MotoGP with a dominant display from pole at Misano.

The Italian, who celebrated his debut win in the premier category last weekend in Aragon, came under intense pressure from championship leader Fabio Quartararo in the closing laps on Sunday.

But he had enough left in the tank to hold off Yamaha's French rider.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's lead to two-tenths of a second.

Despite missing out on adding to his five wins this term Quartararo still had plenty to smile about.

With four races left his lead remains a solid one at 48 points over Bagnaia.

Rookie Enea Bastianini of Avintia Ducati enjoyed a superb race to secure a podium finish after starting 12th on the grid. 

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez finished fourth.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
