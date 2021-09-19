Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia has won his home San Marino MotoGP with a dominant display from pole at Misano.

The Italian, who celebrated his debut win in the premier category last weekend in Aragon, came under intense pressure from championship leader Fabio Quartararo in the closing laps on Sunday.

But he had enough left in the tank to hold off Yamaha's French rider.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's lead to two-tenths of a second.

Despite missing out on adding to his five wins this term Quartararo still had plenty to smile about.