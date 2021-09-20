Netflix’s “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” combined with Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” have won top series honours at the Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry.

“The Crown” was Sunday night’s biggest winner, with seven awards including a sweep of the dramatic acting categories.

It beat out its fellow nominees “Bridgerton,” “The Boys,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Mandalorian,” “Pose” and “This Is Us.”

Stars Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor won the top drama acting honours, with Jason Sudeikis, star of the warm-hearted “Ted Lasso," and Jean Smart of the generation-gap story “Hacks,” winners on the comedy side.

“I'd have put money on that not happening,” Colman said of the award, calling it “a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey” with the show's cast and creators.

READ MORE: Netflix eyes top prize with 'The Crown' as in-person Emmys return

Honouring those who have passed

Smart, who received a standing ovation, began her acceptance speech on a somber note: Her husband actor, Richard Gilliland, died six months ago.

“I would not be here without him” and his willingness to put her career first, said Smart.

Colman cut her remarks short, explaining she was growing tearful because she lost her father "during Covid, and he would have loved all of this.”

Before announcing the winner in his category, presenter Kerry Washington saluted another nominee, Michael K. Williams of “Lovecraft County.” Williams died Sept. 6 at age 54.

Another lost star was remembered by John Oliver of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

“No one was funnier in the last 20 years than Norm Macdonald on late-night comedy," Oliver said in accepting the Emmy for best variety talk show, suggesting people spend time checking out clips of Macdonald, as he did after Macdonald died September 14 at age 61.

READ MORE: Actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment