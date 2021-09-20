A swarm of bees has killed 63 endangered African penguins on a beach outside Cape Town, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds said.

"After tests, we found bee stings around the penguins' eyes," said the foundation's David Roberts, a clinical veterinarian.

"This is a very rare occurence. We do not expect it to happen often, its a fluke.

"There were also dead bees on the scene," he told AFP by telephone.

The protected birds, found on Friday, were from a colony at Simonstown, a small town near Cape Town.

The area is a national park and the Cape honey bees are part of the ecosystem.

"The penguins... must not die just like that as they are already in danger of extinction. They are a protected species," said Roberts.