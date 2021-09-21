Sorare, the French startup behind a game that let players trade virtual football stickers for hefty sums, says it has raised a record $680 million from investors, valuing the group at $4.3 billion.

It is the largest amount ever raised in a single private fundraising round in the French tech sector, with the company riding high on a global craze for the digital collectibles known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The funding round, equivalent to $680 million, caps a meteoric rise for Sorare, which was only founded in 2018 and now ranks as France's most valuable startup, with international football stars among its investors.

"Our ambition is to be the world's first entertainment company within the sports sector," co-founder Nicolas Julia told AFP, adding that Sorare was eyeing a launch on the stock exchange "in the next few years.”

Sorare's game blends old-fashioned football sticker collecting with new technology, financial speculation, and aspects of hugely popular "fantasy football" games where fans can build their dream squads.

Using the cryptocurrency Ethereum, players can buy and sell digital images of footballers in NFT form, with their value fluctuating according to their performances on the pitch.

Newcomers can play with free cards, which exist in unlimited quantities. But as always with collectibles, the rarest are the most coveted.

A unique Cristiano Ronaldo card sold for nearly $290,000 in March, breaking the site's records.

Celebrity investors

Blockchain, the technology underpinning cryptocurrency transfers, is used to authenticate the cards' rarity, with the most sought-after existing only in batches of 10, 100, or as unique copies.

Sorare makes its money by taking a commission on auctions of the NFTs.

The company also runs Mercato, a resale market -- and cards here are sometimes traded for millions of dollars.

For now, Sorare takes "no commission on Mercato, but that may be what comes next," said Julia.

Celebrity investors, including former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand, France forward Antoine Griezmann and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, have helped drive the clamour to get hold of the cards.