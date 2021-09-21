Pakistani officials have reacted strongly to recent decisions of New Zealand and English to cancel cricket series in the country on what Islamabad sees as unspecified security threat.

The "western bloc" seems united against Pakistan, said Ramiz Raja, Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman, on Tuesday.

"I am severely disappointed in England's withdrawal but it was expected because this western bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other," Ramiz said in a video message.

Cricket-crazy Pakistanis were eagerly waiting for a series of matches in Rawalpindi when the Black Caps pulled out minutes before the tournament was to start last week.

Then on Monday, England announced it will not send its men and women cricket teams to play home games in Pakistan, delivering a financial and credibility blow to Islamabad.

Paid price for saying 'no' to US drone bases

Pakistan is paying the price for refusing to allow America to use its air bases to launch future operations inside Afghanistan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told a press conference.

"If nations want to hold their head high then there is a price for that and nations pay that. I think Pakistan is ready to deal with any challenge. If you say 'absolutely not' then it has a price and you have to pay it," he said.

That 'absolutely not' remark refers to Prime Minister Imran Khan's categorical refusal to allow US use of Pakistani soil to carry out drone strikes in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Pakistan is now mulling the option of taking legal action against cricket boards of New Zealand and England - two of the five members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

Cancellation of tournaments means millions of dollars in lost revenue for PCB, which has already struggled over the years to attract international players.

International crickets had stopped visiting Pakistan after an armed attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009.

Stab in back

The England and Wales Cricket Board cited increased concerns about travelling to the region while canceling the tour that was supposed to start next month.