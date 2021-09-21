AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan blasted those who racially abused him before his team's 1-1 draw at Juventus at the weekend and the football authorities' attempts at tackling the problem, saying that he was "black and proud.”

Juventus confirmed that they had launched an investigation into the abuse, caught on a video which spread quickly on social media.

It showed an off-camera fan launching a stream of racist insults at the France international while he warmed up ahead of Sunday's match at Juve's Allianz Stadium.

In posts on Twitter and Instagram, the 26-year-old Maignan said that "as long as these events are treated as 'isolated incidents' and no comprehensive action is taken, history is bound to repeat itself over and over and over again.”

"Do the people who make decisions know what it feels like to hear insults and chants reducing us to animals? Do they know what it does to our families, to our loved ones who see it and who do not understand why it's still happening in 2021?" he continued.