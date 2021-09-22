When pandas are too comfortable in their habitat, they no longer move around in search of a better location and their chances of meeting other pandas in the wild declines, according to the latest research published in Conservation Biology.

The authors wrote that “the amount of habitat and its level of fragmentation had nonlinear effects on functional connectivity (gene flow) and inbreeding.”

“Functional connectivity was highest when approximately 80 percent of the surrounding landscape was habitat. Although the relationship between habitat amount and inbreeding was also nonlinear, inbreeding increased as habitat increased until about 20 percent of the local landscape contained habitat, after which inbreeding decreased as habitat increased.”

The Guardianexplains it as there being a “sweet spot” when it comes to aiding gene flow of the animals: “it is greatest when 80 percent of an area is considered an ideal environment for the bears – for example, containing bamboo forests. After that point, models suggest a rapid decline in the success of individuals in spreading out and reproducing.”

The Guardian refers to the Goldilocks principle being at play, from exercise to exoplanet exploration. For example, an article featured in the British Journal of Sports Medicinetells the Goldilocks fairy tale: “a child comes across a house in the woods belonging to a family of bears. She tried the porridge, chairs and beds; some were too hot/large/hard, some too cold/small/soft, but some were ‘just right.’ In exercise and sports, the Goldilocks Principle of ‘just right’ has been acknowledged for decades, while in occupational life, physical activity has been designed to ‘not cause harm’ instead of being ‘just right.’”

According to an announcement made five years ago by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), giant pandas are no longer on the ‘endangered’ list but are considered a ‘vulnerable’ population. This year Chinese officials made a similar statement.

However IUCN has noted that in the next 80 years, climate change could obliterate more than 35 percent of pandas’ bamboo habitat. One concern, as the Guardian puts it, is that the fragmentation of habitat could lead to pandas becoming isolated, that is, they might “end up without enough food or unable to breed.”

According to the WWF, while the Chinese government “banned logging in the panda's habitat in 1998 … new roads and railways are continuing to cut through the region, further fragmenting the forests. This isolates panda populations and prevents them from breeding.”

The study Complex effects of habitat amount and fragmentation on functional connectivity and inbreeding in a giant panda population is based on genetic analyses of panda faeces in Wolong nature reserve in China and also computer modelling.

The authors suggest that great pandas in the wild should not be 100 percent comfortable and that “it may make sense to think of local landscapes containing more than 80% habitat as being attractive to individuals rather than as impediments to their movement.”