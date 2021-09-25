New Zealand have narrowly justified their number one world ranking with a hard fought 19-17 win over world champions South Africa in Townsville to win the Rugby Championship title with a match to spare.

The 100th test between rugby's two most successful nations did not disappoint and it was not until fullback Jordie Barrett kicked his fourth penalty with two minutes left on the clock that the All Blacks took the lead for the final time.

All Blacks winger Will Jordan and his Springboks counterpart S'bu Nkosi scored early tries but from then on a match of high intensity came down to a kicking duel between South Africa flyhalf Handre Pollard and Barrett.

Although the All Blacks were unable to indulge in the free-running that usually characterises their game, Barrett's 14 points from the tee were enough to give them a 12th southern hemisphere test championship title and a 10th successive win.

"The performance was not what we wanted, we were forced into a lot of errors because of the pressure (but) we showed a determination to keep fighting and got there in the end," said All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

"It's really significant for us. The 100th, the history between us, they are a team we respect greatly. Hats off to Jordie for that last kick."

Powerful best

After disappointing in back-to-back losses to Australia over that cost them the number one spot in the rankings, the Springboks were back to their powerful best at North Queensland Stadium.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk sent box kick after box kick into the Townsville sky and his forwards muscled up in the tight and at the set piece.