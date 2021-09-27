Monday, September 27, 2021

Pfizer begins large trial to test its anti-virus pill

Pfizer has said it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection.

Several companies are working on so-called oral antivirals, which would mimic what the drug Tamiflu does for influenza and prevent the disease from progressing to severe.

"We believe that tackling the virus will require effective treatments for people who contract, or have been exposed to, the virus, complementing the impact that vaccines have had," said Mikael Dolsten, the company's chief scientific officer.

Pfizer started developing its drug, called PF-07321332, in March 2020 and is testing it in combination with ritonavir, a repurposed HIV medicine.

Biden to get booster shot on Monday - White House

US President Joe Biden will receive his booster shot later on Monday, the White House has said in a statement.

Biden will also deliver remarks when he gets the shot at 1700 GMT, it added.

EU reviews data on Moderna's booster shot

The European Union's drug regulator has said it was evaluating whether a booster dose of Moderna's vaccine could be given at least six months after the second shot of the two-dose course in people over 12 years of age.

The review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) comes after its statement last week that it aims to decide in early October whether to endorse a booster for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, nearly a month after it started the evaluation process.

While European authorities have ye t to approve any booster shots unlike their US counterpart, surging cases and breakthrough infections may prompt them to take additional precautionary measures.

"Although EMA and ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) do not consider the need for Covid-19 vaccine booster doses to be urgent in the general population, EMA is evaluating the present application to ensure evidence is available to support further doses as necessary," the EU regulator said.

Jordan's crown prince tests positive

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein has tested positive and his parents King Abdullah and Queen Rania, who tested negative, will protectively self-isolate for five days, the palace has said.

"His Highness Prince Hussein, who had received the vaccine against the coronavirus, showed mild symptoms and is in very good health," the Royal Court said in a statement.

The 27-year-old prince has in the last year increased his public appearances and is seen regularly at most of the important meetings King Abdullah that attends with local and foreign dignitaries.

King Abdullah and Queen Rania will be subject to a precautionary home quarantine for a period of five days. The results of their tests came back negative.

UK records 37,960 new cases, 40 more deaths

Britain reported 37,960 new cases and 40 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data has shown.

The figures compared to 32,417 cases recorded on Sunday and 58 deaths.

New Austrian anti-lockdown party seeking more seats after election coup

A new Austrian political party that opposes lockdowns, compulsory mask-wearing and other restrictions has hoped to spread across the country after surprisingly securing seats in one of Austria's nine provincial parliaments.

People Freedom Fundamental Rights (MFG), a newly created party that campaigned online and with a tour of bars and restaurants, stunned many observers by securing 6.2% of the vote in Upper Austria's election on Sunday, above the 4% threshold required to enter the provincial parliament.

Italy reports 45 deaths, 1,772 new cases

Italy reported 45 virus-related deaths against 44 the day before, the health ministry has said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 1,772 from 3,099.

Italy has registered 130,742 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.66 million cases to date.

Virus patients in hospital, not including those in intensive care, stood at 3,487 on Monday, up from 3,435 a day earlier.

There were 29 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 22 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 488 from a previous 483.

Some 124,077 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 276,221, the health ministry said.

Japan to lift state of emergency in all regions

Japan plans to lift its state of emergency, which covers 19 prefectures, in all of the regions at the end of September, broadcaster NHK has reported.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he discussed easing measures with relevant ministers on Monday, and would seek the views of a government panel of advisers on Tuesday.

"We will make a final decision on the matter based on the advice and discussions we have with the government expert panel tomorrow," he told reporters on Monday evening.

If approved, Japan would be free of such emergency restrictions for the first time in nearly six months.