Australia's Ashleigh Barty, the number one ranked female singles tennis player in the world, has withdrawn from the WTA India Wells singles draw, tournament organisers have announced.

Officials gave no reason for Barty's decision to pull out of next month's women's draw on Monday, which was already suffering from the absence of several top-ranked players – including Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams.

Her coach Craig Tyzzer said earlier this month that Barty needs a rest when discussing her potential withdrawal from the WTA Finals in November.

"She just needs a rest. She was physically and mentally exhausted. So I told her to just get away and have a holiday and just refresh everything.