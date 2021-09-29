YouTube has announced it will remove videos and some high-profile users that falsely claim approved vaccines are dangerous, as social networks seek to crack down on health misinformation around Covid-19 and other diseases.

"We've steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general," YouTube said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We're now at a point where it's more important than ever to expand the work we started with Covid-19 to other vaccines."

Video-sharing giant YouTube has already banned posts that spread falsehoods around coronavirus treatments, including ones that share inaccurate claims about Covid-19 vaccines shown to be safe.

But the Google-owned site said its concerns about the spread of medical conspiracy theories went beyond the pandemic.

A YouTube spokesperson said channels of several "well-known vaccine misinformation spreaders will be terminated," naming Joseph Mercola and Sherri Tenpenny as well as a Robert F Kennedy, Jr affiliated channel.

An AFP investigation found that Tenpenny runs a sprawling enterprise based on anti-vaccine activism, disdain for masks and testing, and denials that Covid-19 is real.

Mercola, a Florida-based osteopathic physician, was the subject of a New York Times article titled: "The most influential spreader of coronavirus misinformation online".

Robert F Kennedy Jr. had already been blocked from Instagram in February for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines.

130,000 videos removed

YouTube said the expanded policy will apply to "currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the WHO (World Health Organization)."

It will see false claims about routine immunizations for diseases like measles and Hepatitis B removed from YouTube.

These would include cases where vloggers have claimed that approved vaccines do not work, or wrongly linked them to chronic health effects.