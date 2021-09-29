POLITICS
Overseas fans barred from 2022 Winter Olympics in China
Tickets for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while unvaccinated athletes must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, says the International Olympic Committee.
A man adjusts an emblem of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games before a ceremony unveiling the slogan, in Beijing, China on September 17, 2021. / Reuters
Baba Umar
September 29, 2021

Next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee has said.

The IOC said on Wednesday only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine. 

Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered.

All attendees will enter a strict bubble upon arrival that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering, and the opening and closing ceremonies.

Decision to prevent outbreak

The decisions, announced by the IOC but taken by Chinese organisers, are a foretaste of a package of measures to be released in October designed to prevent the Games from turning into a source of contamination.

Spectators were banned from almost all venues at the Tokyo 2020 Games after it was delayed a year by the global health crisis.

All domestic and international Games participants and workforce in the bubble, known as the "closed-loop management system", will be tested daily.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics is scheduled for February 4-20.

SOURCE:AFP
