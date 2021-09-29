Next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without spectators from overseas with tickets restricted to fans living in China because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee has said.

The IOC said on Wednesday only fully vaccinated participants would be exempt from a 21-day quarantine.

Athletes who can provide a "justified medical exemption" will have their cases considered.

All attendees will enter a strict bubble upon arrival that covers Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering, and the opening and closing ceremonies.

Decision to prevent outbreak