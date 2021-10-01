Friday, October 1, 2021

Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of the virus

In a potential leap forward in the global fight against the pandemic, drugmaker Merck has said that its experimental pill for people sick with Covid-19 reduced hospitalisations and deaths by half.

That could add a whole new easy-to-use weapon to an arsenal that already includes the vaccine.

The company said it will soon ask health officials in the US and around the world to authorise the pill’s use. A decision from the US Food and Drug Administration could come within weeks after that, and the drug, if it gets the OK, could be distributed quickly soon afterward.

If cleared, it would be the first pill shown to treat coronavirus. All other therapies now authorized in the US require an IV or injection. A pill taken at home, by contrast, would ease pressure on hospitals and could also help curb outbreaks in poorer and more remote corners of the world that don’t have access to the more expensive infusion therapies.

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said early results showed patients who received the drug, molnupiravir, within five days of Covid-19 symptoms had about half the rate of hospitalization and death as those who received a dummy pill.

The study tracked 775 adults with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 who were considered to be at higher risk for severe disease because of health problems such as obesity, diabetes or heart disease.

The results have not been reviewed by outside experts, the usual procedure for vetting new medical research.

Over 109.9M vaccine jabs administered in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 109.92 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures released on Friday.

More than 53.94 million people have been given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while around 44.75 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

According to the data, some 86.9 percent of Turkey’s adult population has now received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given booster shots to more than 10.44 million people.

The ministry recorded 28,873 new coronavirus cases, 210 fatalities, and 26,224 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

California pushes 1st US vaccine mandate for schoolchildren

California Gov Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation's first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren, requiring that all elementary through high school students get the shots once the vaccine gains final approval from the US government for different age groups.

The government has fully approved the vaccine for those 16 and over but only granted an emergency authorization for anyone 12 to 15. Once federal regulators fully approve it for that group, the state will require students in seventh through 12th grades to get vaccinated in both public and private schools.

California will require the Covid-19 vaccine for students in kindergarten through sixth grades after it gets final federal approval for children 5 to 11.

“We want to end this pandemic. We are all exhausted by it,” the Democratic governor told reporters at a San Francisco middle school.

Morocco holds belated back-to-school day as virus recedes

Millions of Moroccan students returned to school on Friday for in-person classes after a prolonged summer vacation.

The government had planned to reopen schools back in September but postponed the start date because of virus fears.

The North African kingdom has the continent's highest vaccination rate and virus infections are now receding.

The school reopening came a month after the government kicked off an ambitious vaccination campaign for children aged 12 to 17, becoming one of the first African countries to inoculate that age group.

School staff and teachers across the country greeted waves of students who showed up for the first day at school.

India announces tests and quarantine for Britons

India said Friday that British nationals arriving in the country will be subjected to Covid-19 tests and a 10-day mandatory quarantine, in response to the same measures imposed on Indians visiting the UK.

India has been demanding that Britain revoke what it called a “discriminatory” advisory that includes Indians even if they are fully vaccinated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca shots.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had discussed the issue with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a meeting in New York earlier this week.

A Foreign Ministry official said that starting on Monday, all British arrivals, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undertake RT-PRC test within 72 hours before travel, another test on arrival in India and the third one eight days later.

They will also have to quarantine at home or at their destination address for 10 days, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Britain’s government did not immediately comment.

Japan fully lifts virus state of emergency

Tokyo’s train stations were packed with commuters on Friday as Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months.

Emergency measures had been in place for more than half of the country, including Tokyo. Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga thanked the people for their patience and cooperation. Cases are declining, but he asked them to stick to their basic anti-virus measures.

The emergency measures have mainly involved requests for eateries to curb alcohol and hours. They can now serve alcohol and operate an hour longer but still close at 9 pm.

Daily reported cases fell below 1,600 this week nationwide after the mid-August peak of 25,000.

Health experts attributed the declining numbers to vaccinations and increased social distancing after alarm from the near collapse of medical systems during the summer.

French average of new cases drops below 5,000 for first time since mid-July

The French seven-day average of new Covid-19 cases dropped below 5,000 again for the first time since July 13, Health Ministry data released on Friday showed.

The ministry reported 4,935 news cases on Friday, taking the total to 7.02 million and the seven-day moving average, which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities, fell by 135 to 4,967.

After the third lockdown in spring, average new daily cases had fallen below 2,000 by the end of June, but a more contagious new variant of the virus sent the infection rate spiking up again to nearly 24,000 by mid-August.

Since then it has gradually been falling again as the introduction of a mandatory health pass for entering restaurants and other public places gave a new boost to France's vaccination campaign.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 continued to fall on Friday, and the ministry also reported 49 new deaths, taking the cumulative toll since the start of the epidemic to 116,739 deaths.

Cuba aims to fully inoculate 90 percent of residents by December

Cuba is speeding up its Covid-19 vaccination program as it aims to fully inoculate 90 percent of its population against the coronavirus by December, an ambitious goal that has yet to be reached by even wealthier nations.

The Health Ministry reported on Thursday that more than 80 percent of Cuba's 11.3 million people had received at least a first shot of a three-dose immunisation regimen with Cuban-made vaccines Abdala, Soberana-2 or Soberana-plus.

Close to 50 percent were fully vaccinated, it said — well ahead of the global average of 34 percent, according to the Our World In Data website.

The government has said Cuba is on track to become the first country to inoculate so much of its population with its own vaccines. It is administering them to those as young as two years old after clinical trials testing them on children. The United States by comparison has yet to authorize vaccines for anyone younger than 12.

Vaccinated Premier League players will be able to travel to red list countries

Premier League players who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to travel to countries on the UK's red list during the international break and will be allowed to train or play when they quarantine on return, the government said on Friday.

Many clubs refused to release players to 'red list' countries such as Brazil and Argentina last month and the Premier League is looking to avoid a similar situation which angered national federations.

The strict quarantine rules require those who return to England from a red list country to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, but players will now be quarantined at "bespoke facilities" and will be allowed to train or play.

"We have worked closely with football authorities to achieve an outcome that balances the interests of both club and country while maintaining the highest levels of public health and safety," a government spokesperson told Reuters.

The international break runs from October 4-15, with the Premier League resuming on October 16.

Israel reports very few myocarditis cases after Pfizer boosters

Israel's Health Ministry has identified fewer than 10 cases of heart inflammation following a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine among millions administered, according to recently released data.

Israel began administering boosters to risk groups in July and by the end of August expanded its campaign to include anyone above the age of 12, five months or more after a second dose.

Having kicked off its rapid vaccination drive relatively early, in December, Israel was one of the first countries to report that the vaccine's protection diminished with time, and has since deemed its booster campaign safe and effective.

All were male, three were between the ages of 16 and 29 and six were in the 30-59 group. Eight more possible cases were still being reviewed. Most myocarditis cases are generally mild, the ministry said.

White House presses US airlines to quickly mandate vaccines for staff

The White House is pressing major US airlines to mandate vaccines for employees by December 8, four sources told Reuters on Friday.

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients spoke to the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday to ensure they were working expeditiously to develop and enforce vaccine requirements ahead of a December 8 deadline for federal contractors, the sources said.

The three airlines separately confirmed the calls took place but declined to discuss the specifics. Zients did not respond to a request for comment on the calls.