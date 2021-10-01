A rare collection of sketches and paintings by American boxer Muhammad Ali - who loved to draw between fights - is going up for auction in New York next week.

The 24-piece collection, many of them in cartoon style and some of them signed, reflect Ali's interest in religion and social justice, but there are also some that picture him in the ring.

"Ref, he did float like a butterfly and sting like a bee!" reads the speech bubble from a boxer knocked out by an opponent with his arms raised in victory.

READ MORE:Muhammad Ali — The Greatest

The painting, called "Sting Like a Bee," was made by Ali in 1978 during the filming of the historical mini series "Freedom Road" in which he starred, Bonhams auctioneers said. It is expected to fetch $40,000 - $60,000 at the sale on October 5.

Bonhams said Ali's passion for drawing was little known, but he liked to sketch as a way of unwinding after a fight or training.

"A lot of people are excited because no one knew he was an artist and no one knew about this treasure trove of artwork. So we're seeing a lot of interest and a lot of excitement," said Helen Hall, director of popular culture at Bonhams.

The works for sale come from the collection of Rodney Hilton Brown, who worked with Ali on his art.