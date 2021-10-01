On September 29, the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people took formal ownership of the Daintree National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“Widely acknowledged by scientists as the oldest tropical rainforest in the world (evolving and thriving for perhaps as many as 185 million years), the Daintree Lowland Rainforest is of exceptionally high biodiversity and conservation value,” writes the not-for-profit environmental organisation Rainforest Rescue.

“Under the agreement, the Daintree, Ngalba Bulal, Kalkajaka and Hope Islands national parks will be handed back to the Eastern Kuku Yalanji,” the Guardianreports. “ They will also manage the areas in partnership with the Queensland government.”

“The area of more than 160,000 hectares will now be co-managed by the Queensland government and the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people,” CNNnotes, “with a hope of eventually transitioning into being run solely by indigenous owners.”

Queensland Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon tweeted about the occasion, calling it a continuation of “our path to reconciliation.”

“It is the first time Queensland has transferred the ownership of a national park in the Wet Tropics region of the state's northeast to an Indigenous group,” VICEreports.

“It’s a big thing for Eastern Kuku Yalanji people, for us bama, which means people,” Chrissy Grant, a traditional owner and the incoming chair of the Wet Tropics Management Authority board, tells the Guardian.

“Bama across the wet tropics have consistently lived within the rainforest. That in itself is something that is pretty unique to the world heritage listing.

“It’s an opportunity to work our way up ... we will be looking at long-term gains out of this, but we need to work our way up to get our people trained up confident.”

Grant is also the chair of the Unesco International Indigenous People’s Forum for World Heritage, and she says the handback of the Daintree and surrounds would also help address a historical oversight – rainforest Aboriginal people were not involved in the 1988 process for the world heritage listing of Queensland’s wet tropics, according to the Guardian.